In this episode of How-To , Mission Chinese Food’s executive chef Angela Dimayuga shows us how to use koji—a form of fermented cooked rice or soybeans—as a marinade to age chicken over the course of three days so that it fries to perfection.

MAKE IT: Koji Fried Chicken with Salted Cucumber and Daikon Salad

Trust us: This dish is well worth the wait. There’s a reason why it’s been named the best fried chicken in New York, which is no easy feat—and now, you can make it at home.

