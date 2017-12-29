VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

How-To: Make Korean Beef Brisket Stew with Kimchi Pete

By

Share:

Kimchi Pete founded Seoul of Sydney—a pop-up dining experience based on authentic Korean cooking. Kimchi Pete shows us how to make a traditional Korean stew with beef brisket.

RECIPE: Korean Beef Brisket Stew

Kimchi Pete’s parents opened one of the first Korean grocery stores in Sydney, so he’s always been surrounded by food. Inspired by childhood memories and a love of fresh ingredients, he creates a rich stock base of anchovies, soy bean paste, and kelp, which adds an umami rich boost.

Videos by VICE

Season 3 Episode 26 of How-To. Watch more

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in October 2016.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE