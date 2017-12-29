How-To: Make Korean Beef Brisket Stew with Kimchi Pete

Kimchi Pete founded Seoul of Sydney—a pop-up dining experience based on authentic Korean cooking. Kimchi Pete shows us how to make a traditional Korean stew with beef brisket.

Kimchi Pete’s parents opened one of the first Korean grocery stores in Sydney, so he’s always been surrounded by food. Inspired by childhood memories and a love of fresh ingredients, he creates a rich stock base of anchovies, soy bean paste, and kelp, which adds an umami rich boost.

Videos by VICE

Season 3 Episode 26 of How-To. Watch more

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in October 2016.