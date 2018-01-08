The Easy Way to Make Laksa, Malaysia’s Irresistibly Spicy Noodle Soup

“Laksa is the king of noodle soups in Malaysia. It’s essentially a curry noodle soup, but it’s the best kind of noodle soup—it’s comforting, spicy, and complex with a great balance of flavors.”

Those are the words of Mandy Yin, the Malaysian-born founder of London’s laksa pop-up Sambal Shiok. Chef Yin recently showed MUNCHIES how to make an epic curry laksa that has all the flavor and complexity you would expect from your totally fictional Malaysian grandma’s laksa, but without all the hassle and hours of extremely hard work.

“Normally, when making a laksa, it’s a lengthy, labor-intensive process, but this simplified version is the perfect winter warmer or whenever you need a hit of spice,” Yin told MUNCHIES. “I’ve used a few shortcuts such as using a chicken stock cube, a pack of egg noodles, and ready-cooked prawns—but there’s been no compromise on taste. Promise!”

RECIPE: Quick Laksa

Yin’s laksa not only contains shrimp paste, chili powder, ground coriander, coconut milk, lemongrass, and a whole bunch of other amazing ingredients, but incredibly only takes 25 minutes to make.

Looks like this truly is the king of all noodle soups.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in March 2017.