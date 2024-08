Don’t waste your time with goopy tomato sauce—instead, focus on making the perfect meat sludge to layer between the noodles and massive amounts of mozzarella cheese.

Add in a surprise parsley layer for some variety and some Parmesan on top, and in 30 minutes, you’ll have a perfect ten-pound grease pie. Bon appétit, trolls!

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in April 2015.

