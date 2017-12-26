How-To: Make Mac and Cheese with Matty Matheson

The latest in epic How-To‘s from internet phenom Matty Matheson was inspired by the family meal that Matty made at Mallard Cottage while filming for his MUNCHIES series Keep It Canada. This version of macaroni and cheese, in true Matheson fashion, is a more turnt version of the classic dish.

Instead of wasting time with breadcrumbs and Parmesan to give this gratin its crusty crunch, Matty has employed Cheetos to do the job. And while most chefs would stop at simply showing you the recipe, Matty has conjured up a not-so-subtle tribute to the movie Gummo by showing us an alternative setting for enjoying this dish. Bon appétit, trolls!

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in February 2015.