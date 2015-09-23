How-To: Make Marlin and Guacamole Tostadas with Diego Pérez Turner

Our first ever How-To in Mexico comes from one of the hottest chefs in the country. Chef Diego Pérez Turner owns one of the best breakfast places in Mexico City—Fresco by Diego—as well as Temporal, a restaurant that changes everything from their menus to their uniforms every three months in the hopes of never getting stuck in the same grind.

For this How-To, Diego shows us how to prepare the best marlin tostadas for the morning after “cruda”. These tostadas have helped tons of Mexican cool kids get over brutal tequila and mezcal hangovers. We really hope this dish never leaves his Temporal menu, but, in case that they do, you can learn how to make them yourself right here.