How-To: Make Mission-Style Tacos with Tony Trujillo

Why take a trip to your local Mexican joint when you can have one on your patio? Watch Tony Trujillo—a pro skater and member of the band Bad Shit—make simple and fast Mission-style tacos for his family in their San Francisco backyard.

Trujillo soups up his gas grill by rigging it to a shopping cart, creating a mobile taquería in the process. Add carne asada, some onions and herbs, and a six-year-old skater who recently learned how to use the word “bro,” and you’ve got a memorable meal in the making.

