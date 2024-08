Massimo Bottura, the Italian restaurateur and chef-owner of three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana, knows a thing or two about homemade pesto. Using a recipe from his cookbook, Bread Is Gold, Bottura loses the traditional pine nuts and uses breadcrumbs instead. The final product is a fresh and original pesto pasta dish from one of the best chefs in the world that’s still simple enough to make at home.