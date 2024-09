In this episode of How-To , Haan Palcu-Chang—head chef at Hero in Paris—teaches us how to make Asian-style spare rib buns. We start with steamed brioche, then load them up with Japanese mayo, jalapeños, pickled cabbage, and finally, his delicious pork, dressed with his homemade miso sauce.

