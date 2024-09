In this episode of How-To, David Kuo—chef and owner of Mar Vista, CA’s Status Kuo—shows us how to make a salmon tartine: an open-faced sandwich on squid-ink baguettes topped with creamy, citrusy, herbed yogurt schmear and flavorful house-cured salmon. This brunch is so impressive (and easy) that your friends will check your kitchen for Martha Stewart and your taste buds will love you forever.

