How-To: Make Sausage with Seth Rogan

Seth Rogen’s newest role is unlike any he’s played before: a sausage.

While Seth has been working on Sausage Party for the past ten years, we learned that he had never actually made a sausage himself. Thankfully, this is no longer the case because we asked Jamie Bissonnette, the mastermind behind Boston restaurant Toro, to teach Seth how to make homemade chorizo. As Seth says, “I don’t know why people don’t want to know how sausage is made because it’s maybe the sexiest thing I’ve ever seen.” With Seth and Jamie in the kitchen, you should want to know how sausage is made.

Videos by VICE

Season 3 Episode 23 of How To. Watch more