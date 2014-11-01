How-To: Make Shrimp Grits with Wylie Dufresne

Wylie Dufresne pities you and has shown mercy. In less than two months, he’ll close wd~50 on the Lower East Side, his Michelin-starred haven of food that is not quite what it seems. Take Shrimp Grits, the chef’s literal and figurative paraphrasing of Southern fisherman grub. In this version—one of wd~50’s few dishes recommended for home cooks who haven’t staged for Jean-Georges Vongerichten—the grits are comprised of ground shrimp, which Dufresne combines with freeze-dried corn, homemade vegetable stock, butter, scallions, and pickled jalapeños. It’s your basic Cajun astronaut comfort food, served up from one of the most innovative chefs in the world.

