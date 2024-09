Sue Chan, the hostest with the mostest, teaches us how to make shrimp and mango dumplings with an apricot dipping sauce. This recipe has the perfect balance of savory and sweet notes, and—even though it’s easy to prepare—will make you look like a true dumpling master.

MAKE IT: Shrimp and Mango Dumplings with Apricot Dipping Sauce

