How to Make the Best Salmon and Egg Sandwich of Your Life

A bacon-egg-and-cheese is all well and good, but sometimes you want to kick your breakfast game up to simply goddamn decadent levels.

And when we want a goddamn decadent breakfast sandwich, we turn to LA’s king of eggs: Alvin Cailan of Eggslut.

Videos by VICE

Here’s Cailan with an emoji-perfect fried egg.

All photos by Matthew Zuras.

See? He knows what the hell he’s talking about.

Devoted fans will remember a video Cailan did with MUNCHIES a while back, in which he made something we called The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich.

We didn’t lie—it was, and remains to be, fucking good. Fried Spam, a marbleized egg, Sriracha mayo, a soft-as-hell bun—perfection.

But Cailan was in town to tout a new sandwich he made especially for Chef’s Club Counter in Manhattan (more on that below), and we’d be lying if we didn’t say that his Smoked Salmon Breakfast Sandwich is as good—dare we say better—than his previous masterpiece.

Here’s how to make it:

First, prep the salmon salad. In bowl, you’ll mix together mayo, sour cream, and cream cheese into a delicious spread that will mortify your cardiologist and delight your friends.

To that you’ll add diced red onion, pickled mustard seeds, and lemon juice.

From there, you fold in the salmon. Cailan uses pastrami smoked salmon from Russ & Daughters but you can use whatever you have on hand.

Now, generously butter two pans—one for your pillowy brioche bun, and one for your egg.

Cailan recommends getting the butter all over the bun pan, to make sure the bun gets nicely toasted and buttery.

Then, crack your egg into the pan, but remember to keep it on relatively low heat. You’re not looking for crispy edges—you want a gently cooked egg with a creamy yolk and soft whites. Hit the egg with some minced chives if you’ve got ’em.

Now you’re in the home stretch. Pile that salmon salad high on the bottom half of the bun.

Gently transfer the egg out of the pan and rest it atop your salmon mountain. Finally, blanket the egg with a thin slice of havarti cheese. You don’t need any dressing on the top bun, because this thing is already plenty juicy.

When you’re ready to eat, pop that yolk and let its buttery, golden goodness coat every single bite.

What else is there to say? This is one hell of a great sandwich. And now we’re going to go eat one.

RECIPE: Smoked Salmon Breakfast Sandwich

Don’t feel like making your own Smoked Salmon Breakfast Sandwich at home? Starting tomorrow, if you live in New York and you have the wherewithal to drag yourself out of bed, haul ass down to Chefs Club Counter, serving this—a.k.a. the SoHo Salmon—and a variety of other Eggslut sandwiches, along with offerings from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, George Mendes, Linton Hopkins, and Eric Kayser.