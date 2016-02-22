How to Make the Margarita That Changed Cocktail History

Photo via Flickr user rosavill

mixtos

Hey, it’s National Margarita Day! You may not realize it—especially if you’re an average MUNCHIES reader who didn’t enter legal drinking age until well into the 2000s—but margaritas aren’t what they used to be. And that’s a good thing, because prior to the 1980s, you’d be hard-pressed to find a margarita poured with a 100-percent agave tequila. Instead, you’d get some abomination made with (cheaper, less pure tequilas) and orange liqueurs.

Sure, these things still exist, but Julio Bermejo of San Francisco institution Tommy’s Mexican knows that you deserve better. His family’s restaurant decided to nix mixtos in favor of a smoother marg, one also made with agave nectar instead of simple syrup. And don’t forget that limes, like apples, have varieties. The perfect ticket for this particular drink is a Persian lime.

The result: a margarita that, well, tastes like Mexico. It’s sweet, but not sugary; wonderfully full-bodied; smoky, and served on the rocks. None of those slushy, over-salted blender drinks here.

Fresh lime juice, reposado tequila, agave nectar, and ice. Shake it, strain it, and live in a whole new margarita world. Happy Marg Day.