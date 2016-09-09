How-To: Make the Perfect Lobster Roll

Matty Matheson visits the MUNCHIES Test Kitchen in Brooklyn to make the lobster roll to end the war on lobster rolls. This perfect version is inspired by Connecticut, Maine, Newfoundland, and New Brunswick alike.

First, take your lobster and put it in boiling water. How do you know when it’s done, you ask? All you have to do is listen to “Stairway to Heaven” while it boils and then, there you have it: a perfectly cooked lobster.

But you can’t just have lobster on a roll, you need a nice white cabbage coleslaw to go on top of this beautiful meat. Matty then shows us how to make the best goddamn coleslaw in the world with pickles, celery, onion, cabbage, and lemon juice.

And what would a lobster roll be without a good potato chip? Thankfully, Matty shows us how to make the crispiest Old Bay potato chips using beautiful Yukon gold potatoes, vinegar, and of course, Old Bay seasoning.

Season 3 Episode 36 of How To.