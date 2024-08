If you’re going to name your restaurant Eggslut, you’ve got to really nail it when it comes to making a breakfast sandwich. Alvin Cailan—owner of LA’s superpopular eatery Eggslut—does just that, and shows us how to whip up the best breakfast sandwich you’ll ever have using common items found in your pantry (SPAM, eggs, mayo, hot sauce, dinner rolls) when you’re hungover on Saturday morning.

MAKE IT: The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!