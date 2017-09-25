How-To: Make the World’s Best Sandwich with Action Bronson

Action Bronson stopped by the MUNCHIES Test Kitchen to show us how to make his version of a simple butcher’s sandwich. While a regular butcher’s sandwich usually consist of some meat on bread with very little garnish, this version is as over-the-top as the man showing you how to make it.

First, we start with some good Italian bread, a juicy rib-eye, and some olive oil. The second realm of this beast consists of ricotta salata and Calabrian chiles, and as if that weren’t enough, a smear of grape must from the 1989 vintage of Paolo Bea Winery’s top red wine. Enjoy!