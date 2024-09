Just because vegans don’t eat meat doesn’t mean they can’t chow down on a burger with the best of us.

MAKE IT: Vegan Beet Burgers with Truffle Cashew Cheese

Chandra Gilbert of Gracias Madre shows us how to make a vegan burger patty with black beans, mushrooms, rice, and beets—”even vegans want their burger bloody”—and top it with the perfect concoction of umami truffle-cashew cheese, spicy chili mayo, and crunchy veggies. We’re sold.

