How To: Make Vegan Pan De Muerto

Our friends below the border sure know how to celebrate and remember their lost loved ones in a delicious way. Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is one of Mexico’s most important holidays. On this day, Mexican cemeteries and home altars are filled up with sugar skull candies, tamales, hot chocolate, atole, and probably most importantly, pan de muerto.

The vegan eaters/bike riders at Los Loosers in Mexico City give us their spin on the classic dish, and we can assure you it it looks, and tastes, to die for.