The VICE Guide to Microdosing Magic Mushrooms

Elon Musk does it, Gwyneth Paltrow does it, Joe Rogan does it – even suburban mums do it before the school run. It’s no secret that microdosing has exploded in popularity in recent years. Since Rolling Stone hailed LSD microdosing as “the hot new business trip” in 2015, microdosing has seemingly gone from a fringe hobby for Burning Man attendees, to something like a mainstream lifestyle “hack”.

A lot of public attention has focused on microdosing LSD, with people like Amanda Feilding – known as the “first lady of LSD” – declaring “microdosing just adds a little sparkle”. But now, more and more people are clamouring that microdosing mushrooms also works like, well, magic. Indeed, a 2019 Guardian article spoke to a number of women experimenting with microdosing mushrooms in the UK, who described the practice as “a new secret weapon that is boosting their productivity at work, improving their parenting and enhancing their relationships”. Others claim it helps alleviate symptoms of clinical depression. But, if this all sounds too good to be true, that’s because it might be.

Rotem Petranker, director of the Canadian Centre for Psychedelic Science, co-founded the Psychedelic Studies Research Program at the University of Toronto. He makes it clear that, when it comes to microdosing psychedelic mushrooms, ostensibly simple questions can have frustratingly hazy answers, as from a scientific standpoint “there is more unknown than known”. Then there’s the not-so-small issue of psilocybin mushroom’s illegality in the UK, and many U.S. states…

Nevertheless, the new “shroom boom” is well and truly booming. The global psychedelic drugs market size is projected to reach $10.75 billion by 2027 – more than doubling it’s 2020 value of $4.75 billion.

With the psychedelic renaissance showing no sign of stopping, VICE has rounded up a team of experts to wade through the uncertainty, and lay out what is known about microdosing mushrooms. Brush up on the psilocybin nitty-gritty, because without further ado:

What is a microdose?

“We don’t know precisely what a microdose is yet,” Petranker says plainly. There’s one generally agreed upon definition, which also happens to be fairly common sense, though: “Microdosing of psychedelic substances, such as psilocybin or LSD, involves taking a fraction of a regular dose,” says Dr Peter Grinspoon, instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, “a dose that’s much lower than one would take if they wanted to hallucinate or ‘trip’ on these substances.”

This is known as “a sub-perceptual dose”. The problem is working out what that fraction actually is.

“Psilocybin content in mushrooms varies considerably,” Petranker explains, “so it’s next to impossible to dose them accurately.”

Grinspoon suggests a sub-perceptual dose is commonly thought to be “approximately a fifth to a twentieth of a traditional dose”, while Petranker tells VICE “the going definition is about ten percent of a recreational dose”. Petranker also refers to a recent, influential study, co-authored by Richard Stevenson and Vince Polito, which was one of the first systematic observational investigations of healthy individuals who microdose. Tracking the experiences of microdosers over a six week period, the study found a wide range of reported doses. “Between 0.8-5mg of psilocybin,” Petranker notes, “which translates to about 80mg to 500mg of dry mushrooms.”

“A normal starting microdose is 50-100mg of mushrooms,” microdosing coach Katie Simons tells VICE, but the important thing isn’t the exact measurement, but how you feel. “A true microdose has no classic psychedelic effects.”

It may even be barely noticeable. You’re looking for a boost not a jolt, says Simons, so “normal day to day tasks should not be impaired by a microdose”. Basically, if you do a Prince Harry and start thinking your toilet is talking to you, you’ve taken too much.

What are the benefits of microdosing mushrooms?

“Microdosing is a fascinating phenomenon,” the study’s co-author Vince Polito tells VICE, “mainly because people claim such a diverse range of outcomes from the practice”. He highlights that there is “fairly clear evidence that people who microdose in the wild consistently report benefits from doing so”.

Indeed, Microdosing Institute’s co-founder and program coordinator, Jakobien van der Weijden, suggests many people turn to microdosing mushrooms precisely because they’ve heard “positive stories” about the practice.

“Those who’ve microdosed with several substances, frequently comment that mushrooms help them explore their inner landscape, particularly around purpose, emotions and relationships,” she says. “On microdosing days, they may feel more playful, more at ease, or kinder to themselves than on normal days.”

But Polito also points out that “the results have not been as striking” when microdosing has been tested in a controlled environment. This, he says, has led some people to suggest that microdosing may be mostly based on expectation or placebo effects.

Grinspoon proves this point. “The data is mixed,” he says, “with some studies – and very widespread anecdotal reports – showing benefits on mood, energy, stress and creativity.”

But, with other studies showing no benefit, he suggests “it’s not currently known whether microdosing really works or is due to a placebo or ‘expectancy’ effect”.

“If you think something is going to make you happier and more relaxed, you will likely feel more happy and relaxed,” Grinspoon says, “even if it’s just something non-psychoactive, like sugar in a pill.”

Are there any side effects?

In comparison to other drugs classified as Schedule One in the U.S. or Class A in the UK, “psychedelics are generally considered safe,” Grinspoon suggests. “And given that microdosing involves a fraction of a ‘regular’ dose, there are very few side effects.”

In his opinion, the main dangers “come from the illegality of these substances, making it difficult to know if you have a safe supply”.

Psychosis or a bad trip would be difficult on such a low dose, but Grinspoon adds that it’s possible to have an allergic reaction. “Or one can make a mistake in the dosing, and then accidently be heavily tripping for hours,” he adds. (Luckily, VICE is on hand to tell you how to get un-high).

Yet again, though, evidence is mixed and remains largely anecdotal. While extreme or life risking reactions may be unlikely, Petranker indicates that “common side effects include physical discomfort and increased mental health symptoms”. In other words, the exact opposite of what most people considering microdosing are seeking – less “sparkle”, more “acute anxiety”.

How do you calculate the dosage?

“There is no tried and true way to calculate your dosage, because we don’t know the optimal frequency yet,” Petranker cautions. “We don’t know how to predict how psychedelics may happen for any individual.” Body weight, for example, isn’t a good indicator of how psilocybin might affect you, or how much you should take. “Trial and error is the best science can offer right now,” Petranker says.

He doesn’t advise microdosing more frequently than every other day, though, “because there’s some evidence that the relevant serotonin receptors downregulate after exposure to psilocybin, and take a while to sensitise again”. Basically, this just means you can become tolerant to the stimulation, blunting its effects.

“You can’t just calculate your ideal dose,” Microdosing Institute’s van der Weijden says. “Everyone has a different sensitivity to psychedelics, which can be impacted by many factors including gut health, sleep, dietary choices, and stress levels.”

She says Microdosing Institute advises “a calibration process”, which “helps the microdoser find their personal ‘sweet spot’ or ideal dose.”

“Start with the lowest possible quantity,” van der Weijden says, “observing carefully and tracking any challenges and benefits experienced during this period. Then increase this dose slightly on every dosing day, until you feel you land on a dose that feels supportive and nourishing for you.”

A good indicator “is not feeling ‘high’, but just the sense of having a really good day,” she adds.

Despite all the Silicon Valley productivity hype, don’t start your microdosing journey the morning of a big meeting. “Dose finding should be done when folks are at home, have no obligations, and can tune into how their mind and body feel,” Simons advises. “I prefer the every third day protocol as it allows for a dose day, integration day, and a ‘day off’ cycle.”

Whatever programme you choose, the goal is to feel confident and build a personal relationship with your microdosing substance, to maximise benefits long term.

Anything else you need to prepare?

Although people often talk about microdosing like a magic bullet, van der Weijden says it’s important to realise it isn’t a quick fix for the root causes of mental health issues. “It works with you if you decide to explore and address these,” she explains.

The best way to improve your mental health and wellbeing, she suggests, “is through intentional microdosing” – meaning when someone turns the practice into an opportunity for self-development or self-transformation.

“The window of plasticity opens,” van der Weijden says, “making it easier to identify unhealthy patterns, old beliefs and conditioned behaviour.” A process of change needs direction and a clear vision, though. “This is where setting an intention for your microdosing cycle comes in,” van der Weijden adds. “Seeking the support of a guide, coach or therapist and like-minded community can be incredibly helpful throughout this period.”

Another thing to consider is how to time microdoses throughout the day. “Generally, doses will last four to six hours and are best taken at a time of day when one can allow for a level of emotions and creativity to come to the surface,” Simons explains. For some people, that’s first thing in the morning, but for others, it might be after they get done with work for the day.

Grinspoon also offers some simple prep tips: “Read about it, educate yourself, and do all of the other lifestyle things to help your mood such as good nutrition, exercise and adequate sleep.”

How do you actually source the psilocybin mushrooms?

You don’t have to be a mushroom expert to twig that this is obviously an issue. As Petranker points out, psilocybin mushrooms are illegal in many jurisdictions. “I can’t recommend that people use illegal substances,” he stresses, but “there are ever-more dispensaries opening” across the U.S.

The most important thing is finding a safe source, Grinspoon says. “Magic mushrooms are ‘coming out of the closet’,” as he puts it, “and it’s possible to safely buy them online, with some research.” But use your head, and don’t go throwing your fungi money at just anyone. “There are a lot of scam artists out there,” Grinspoon says, “so word of mouth is a good idea, if possible.”

The bottom line is that – despite many people pushing for mushroom’s decriminalisation – psilocybin is still a Schedule One drug in the UK and many U.S states, “so it’s illegal to procure them currently – except, perhaps in one of the few states or localities that have decriminalised them”, he adds.

There are some legal loopholes that many microdosing companies are making use of. Direct-to-consumer psilocybin truffle company Microdose Pro, for example, is based in the Netherlands – widely thought of as the European epicentre of microdosing because of its relaxed laws on the sale of psilocybin truffles (i.e. the edible spores of mushrooms). According to European guidelines, truffles fall under the category “herbs and botanicals”, and are totally legal in the Netherlands. This means they can also be sent to all EU countries, so in just a few clicks it’s possible to order six doses of psilocybin truffles to your doorstep – unless perhaps you are no longer in an EU country, thanks to a little thing called Brexit.

Where are psilocybin mushrooms legal then?

It’s a hard no in the UK, though there’s a push towards legalisation for medical use. Other countries and cities across the world are beginning to either decriminalise or legalise psychedelics.

In 2019, Denver, Colorado became the first city in the U.S. to decriminalise psilocybin mushrooms. Shortly after, California’s Oakland City Council passed a resolution decriminalising all “entheogenic plants” – including psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca and peyote – and Santa Cruz City Council decriminalised naturally occurring psychedelics.

In other cases, psilocybin has been legalised solely for mental health treatment in supervised settings. Oregon was the first state to pass this law and, at the same time, the state decriminalised small amounts of all psychedelics for personal use. Following Denver’s initiative, the state of Colorado became the second state in the U.S. to establish a legal system for psilocybin and psilocin use, which will come into effect in 2024.

In this evolving landscape, microdosing websites now often offer lists of areas where laws around psychedelics have loosened. But with regulations differing from state to state – and changing all the time – “the grey areas are pretty tricky to track”, adds Petranker.

Of course, as Grinspoon suggests, “you could go to another country where they’re legal”. Personal consumption has been decriminalised in Austria, for example, and those caught with possession of personal amounts are given free therapy instead of criminal charges (which sounds like a win-win, to be honest).

There are also some places where religion acts as a legal loophole. In Brazil – where the use of certain psychedelics are legal and protected due to their use in religious ceremonies – there are actually no direct laws against the use, sale or even distribution of psilocybin mushrooms, and no individual has faced any charges for many years.

In some parts of the U.S. too, “religious” use of psychedelics is legally defensible under the Religious Freedom Act. “There are mushroom churches formed in areas of the country that offer membership as a form of potential legal protection,” Simons says. “I’ve heard they’re sold pretty openly at resorts in Jamaica,” Grinspoon adds.

In fact, the Jamaican government is positively encouraging tourists to “take their next trip” there. Industrial-scale cultivators are popping up all over the country, and shroom seekers are flocking in for high-end psilocybin retreats that charge about $6,000 per person. So if you’ve got deep pockets, you can do as the Goopers do (yes, Gwyneth Paltrow sent her employees to take psychedelic mushrooms in Jamaica. Try suggesting that for your next company retreat).

Ultimately, when it comes to microdosing, there are still more questions than answers. And, while many welcome the idea of mushrooms going mainstream, others worry about the gap between popular opinion and evidence-based scientific knowledge.

In a co-authored article published by the International Journal of Drug Policy in 2022, Petranker wrote, “the worry is that psychedelics, like much of self-help, will become an industry driven by profit at the cost of responsible research, evidence-based practices, and scientific integrity.” To put it simply, there isn’t that much solid, scientific evidence out there yet.

“Most of the lab studies so far have looked at the effects of only a very small number of doses,” Polito explains. “We don’t have much evidence about what happens when people microdose for longer periods of time. We also don’t have any studies that have looked at clinical benefits of microdosing.” This is because all of the lab studies so far have used healthy volunteers, so it’s hard to know exactly how useful microdosing might be from a medical standpoint.

Polito is starting to investigate this, though. His research team at Macquarie University, Sydney, is currently “trying to answer these questions by conducting a long intervention with people experiencing depression”. But we need more clinical trials of this kind, he says, tracking the effects of microdosing over many weeks, to understand what’s driving the effects reported by microdosers. Until then, most people embarking on their own experiments are still taking small doses of the unknown.

@EloiseHendy