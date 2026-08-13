How To Opt Into Subnautica 2’s Experimental Build For Early Updates

Subnautica 2 fans who can’t get enough of the game can now opt into the Experimental Build audience if they want to get early access to new features and help provide even more feedback on the game.

Subnautica 2 Rolls Out Experimental Mode For Xbox Insiders

Subnautica 2 launched its early access period earlier this year in May 2026 and players have had all summer to explore the depths try to survive. There have already been a handful of big updates that added new features and improvements to the game, but Unknown Worlds is far from finished.

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As Subnautica 2 continues to collect feedback, test out new features, and evolve; the team is preparing to invite more players to check out the game’s experimental builds to help test out the newest updates.

As of today, Subnautica 2 Experimental is now available through the Xbox Insider Program, giving players the opportunity to experience upcoming updates early and help shape the future of the game alongside the team at Unknown Worlds.

The Experimental preview gives players access to in-development content before it’s released to all players. These builds allow the development team to gather valuable feedback, identify issues, and refine upcoming features with the help of the community.

Players who are considering checking out Subnautica 2 Experimental should keep these points in mind:

You’ll need to own Subnautica 2 or have access through an active Game Pass subscription.

Experimental builds contain content still under development and may be less stable than the regular version.

Experimental players can only play multiplayer with other Experimental players.

Saves are version-specific. Experimental saves cannot be used in the Stable version, and Stable saves cannot be used in Experimental.

How To Join the Subnautica 2 Experimental Group

On your Xbox Series X|S Console or Windows PC, sign-in and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app (or install it from the Store if needed)

Navigate to Previews > Subnautica 2 Experimental

Select Join

Wait for registration to complete, then you’ll be directed to the Store to install Subnautica 2 Experimental

The original Subnautica was in early access for around three years, so it will be very interesting to see how long Unknown Worlds continues to tinker with the sequel before the team is ready to officially call it finished.

There are likely still many updates to come, so fans should expect lots more as the year continues. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Subnautica 2 news and updates as the game’s early access period continues to evolve.

Subnautica 2 is available now in early access on PC and Xbox Series consoles.