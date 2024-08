In the MUNCHIES Test Kitchen, chef and restaurateur Jamie Bissonnette teaches us how to make the best paella. Loaded with shrimp, mussels, and chorizo, this paella is all about building flavors. This dish is perfect for a party, and best enjoyed by “shoveling it in your face”—or at least that’s how Jamie likes to eat it.

Season 4 Episode 2 of How-To.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in November 2016.