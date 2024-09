This video is part of the e-Generation series, produced in partnership with Renault



Renault e.dams drivers Sebastien Buemi and Nicolas Prost invite you into the cockpit of an electric car to show you how to perform the perfect spin. It requires bravery and brute force in equal measure, so be sure to pay extra close attention to the experts’ tips.

