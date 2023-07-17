HOW TO PITCH TO VICE AUSTRALIA

VICE AUSTRALIA is now accepting pitches for written work – and beyond.

Our base rates START at $200 and rise from there, depending on factors including word count, prior or current research required, timeliness, interviews required and the estimated time commitment on your part. A short or personal piece on a current trend (400-600 words) would sit closer to $200, while a larger piece (up to 1500 words) investigating a phenomenon, interviewing people involved, or an exclusive report would come closer to $550.

If you think you idea could work as well or better across another medium such as video, we’d love to hear it. Similar rates apply.

ABOUT VICE AU

VICE AUSTRALIA is focused on IDENTITY, DRUGS, CRIME, SEX, CULTURE, and NEWS. We’re not about chasing the tail of whatever’s hot in a single day’s news cycle and we’re not about endlessly writing what everyone else is writing just because that’s The Done Thing. We want to tell new stories, and we want to tell them as directly as possible.

All reporting, including opinion pieces, needs to be backed up with facts + case studies either mentioned or hyperlinked in the piece.

WE WANT STUFF THAT LOOKS LIKE…

Features on identity, culture, inequality, colonisation, gentrification, the cost of living and anything related to what it’s like to be alive as a young person in Australia today

Deep dives on niche topics

Extremely thorough investigations of extremely inconsequential things

“Rabbit hole” stories that look at longstanding AUS / NZ mysteries

Oral histories

Online culture / subcultures

First-person experiences and wild rides

Under-reported beats

Trend pieces that say something deeper than, “Hey check this thing out.”

Weird experiences

Uniquely Australian / New Zealand takes on current affairs

Sex + Sexuality

Gender

Politics through the lens of REAL PEOPLE

Climate reporting that focuses on how we’re being impacted NOW

We have particular interest in writers and creators who are:

Underpublished

Don’t yet have their foot in the door of Australian media

Looking to say something new that they can’t say elsewhere

that they can’t say elsewhere Tapped into Australian + New Zealand culture

HOW TO PITCH TO VICE AU

Send an email with the following info to pitch.vice@pedestriangroup.com.au. If it’s a timely story and therefore an urgent pitch, let us know in the subject line.

WORKING HEADLINE: Please write one. How would you describe your idea to a friend who has no idea what the topic is? What is the most interesting or gripping element of the story?

CONTEXT: Why is now the right time for this story? Has a politician said something that’s prompted the idea? Is everyone on the internet talking about it? Are your friends talking about it? Should they be? We need to know what makes the story newsworthy today.

CONTENT: What will be discussed in the piece? What is the VICE angle that makes it unique from the way others may write about it? Who will you speak to? Will you be calling on other research? Where will you source it? How long will your article be? What format?

CONCLUSION: What do you hope to find out? (This might change as you write.)

As always, please read some other VICE AU stories and engage with our social media content on Instagram and TikTok to get a sense of what we’re covering at the moment before you pitch, and please ensure we haven’t already written about it before.