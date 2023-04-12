If you’ve ever imagined yourself getting sequentially pounded by a waitlist of eager suitors, you’re not alone. Group sex is a commonly reported sexual fantasy, and interest in gangbangs is surging—last year, viewership of PornHub’s “gangbang” category grew by 88%, and women are the driving force behind the category’s popularity.

In the world of group sex, gangbangs are distinct from threesomes, foursomes, and orgies, which typically involve multiple receivers and givers. In a gangbang, one person’s body is the central focus. That person might receive vaginal or anal penetration, external genital stimulation, or any other consensual, pre-negotiated sex acts from multiple sexual partners in a row.

How many partners are required? At least three—and for gangbang all-stars like porn performer and filmmaker Chelsea Poe, the more the merrier. “I used to be kind of a snob about it and say, ‘If you can all fit in an UberX comfortably, then it’s not a gangbang,’” she says.

Most mainstream gangbang porn features one cisgender woman with multiple cisgender men, but that doesn’t reflect the full spectrum of gangbangs that happen on or off-screen. “I’m really proud to have been able to make gangbang content as a trans woman,” Poe says. “I set out to make this kind of porn because it directly speaks to my sexuality, as it does for a lot of women, both cis and trans.”

Most people keep their gangbang dreams in their spank banks: “You can fantasize about gangbangs and be a normal person who might be a Swiftie or takes cooking classes,” says Poe. But if you want to get gang-banged IRL, you can definitely pull it off—it’s just going to take some coordination. If you’re up for the challenge, here’s how to organize a gangbang.

Clarify your vision

Sexologist Marla Renee Stewart says people who fantasize about being the receiver in a gangbang are turned on by “being the center of sexual attention, getting lots of stimulation, the possibility of multiple orgasms, or being with many different kinds of people at the same time.” Those who fantasize about being part of the “gang” might be into voyeurism (watching others perform sexual acts) or exhibitionism (being watched in a sexual context). And some people view gangbangs as a type of consensual power exchange in which the receiving partner is being “taken” or “used” by the other participants.

In order to have the best experience, the central person in the gangbang should be involved in the planning, especially in the early stages. Start by choosing the vibe of your gangbang. Do you want to feel worshiped, cherished, or dominated? Are there specific sex acts you’d like to include? What’s off the table? Will there be sex toys, restraints, or other kinky tools involved? Stewart recommends watching or participating in a gangbang at your local sex club or dungeon to get a feel for what you might be in for. If that’s not accessible to you, watch some gangbang porn or try out gangbang-related dirty talk or role play with one partner and multiple dildos. Maybe your research will get you pumped up for the planning stage, or maybe you’ll find that your gangbang fantasies are best left in your incognito browser.

Choose your players

Ideally, you have a group of trusted friends or partners who’d love to collectively rail you. If that’s not the case, you’ll have to find and vet your participants on your own or with help from a coordinator. You can also leave all of the planning to a friend or partner who’s willing to put in the work, but you’ll have to share your desires, boundaries, and vetting requirements with your designated coordinator in advance.

Stewart recommends this vetting method: Make sure that you or at least one participant you trust knows every person involved. This method won’t guarantee a creep-free gangbang, but it’s safer than rounding up a bunch of strangers from the internet. Stewart also suggests designating a “pleasure proxy,” or a non-participant who monitors the gangbang and steps in if boundaries are crossed. Your gangbang coordinator or co-coordinator can also serve as your pleasure proxy, but if they’re planning to participate in the gangbang, you’ll have to choose someone else. It’s hard to supervise a sex fest when you’re part of the boink brigade.

If you’re organizing a gangbang in a shared, designated kink space—like a dungeon, a swinger’s club, or a play party—you might have an easier time rounding up friendly fornicators. You’ll be among like-minded people who might be eager to participate, and since some of these spaces vet members in advance, you or your coordinator might feel more comfortable walking up to people and popping the question: “Hey, could I interest you in a gangbang?” Make sure you and your coordinator understand the space’s specific vetting protocol so you can decide if you’ll need additional layers of protection.

Share desires and boundaries

According to Stewart, “Before a gangbang, you should always share rules and regulations with all participants, because safety is of the utmost importance, especially with regards to the receiver.”

Are you requiring STI or COVID testing beforehand? Are you asking participants to use safer sex barriers? What’s the overall vibe of the gangbang—how and where would you like to be touched? Do you want to engage with multiple partners at once, or would you prefer to take on (or, ahem, take in) one person at a time? Sharing this information upfront gets the consent conversation rolling, and it gives participants an opportunity to opt-in or opt-out based on their own desires and expectations.

You or your coordinator should check in about your participants’ needs, too. Does anyone have latex allergies, lube allergies, or food allergies, if you’re providing snacks? Do they have any STI or COVID testing requests of their own? Try to have these conversations well in advance—hours, days, or even weeks before the gangbang happens, to ensure that everyone feels safe and comfortable when they arrive.

Go forth and gangbang!

On the day of your gangbang, make sure you’re fed, hydrated, and—if you’re planning to receive anal penetration—have completed any anal prep within an appropriate time frame. You should also take some time to sit quietly and ground yourself. “Get in touch with your body and mind, because [a gangbang] is an extreme thing to put your body through,” Poe says.

Don’t forget to prepare the space, too, or make sure your coordinator has that covered. Whether you’re hosting a gangbang in a sex club, a dungeon, a hotel room, or your home, you should have snacks, water, and safer sex supplies available, and when your guests arrive, put on some music to set the mood.

Take a moment to review everyone’s needs and boundaries and establish a safe word, which can be used to end the gangbang at any time (stoplight colors are a popular choice—“yellow” indicates “slow down” and “red” means “stop everything now”).

Then it’s time to get railed into next week—and it might be intense! “I remember my first gangbang scene,” Poe says. “In the first five minutes, I was like, ‘There are so many hands everywhere!’”

Realistically, it will probably take more than five minutes for your gangbang to get to that “so many hands!” place, and getting things started might feel awkward. You or your pleasure proxy can encourage participants to engage in dirty talk, touch themselves while they watch from afar, or lend a hand to whichever suitor is currently drilling your bits.

From the outside, your gangbang might look like a pile of thrashing limbs, or it might look like a line at the DMV where everyone happens to be naked. No matter the mood, your pleasure proxy should keep an eye on what’s happening and step in when needed.

Practice aftercare

Once your sex marathon has reached its scheduled or natural conclusion, make time for aftercare, a term for how partners support each other after an intense kink or sexual experience. Aftercare might involve cuddling, sharing water and snacks, or taking space from other participants before you debrief with the group.

“Reflecting on the experience together can help you come down from the high of sexual energy,” Stewart says. “And you want to make sure you rest over the next day or two so your hole can recover from all the action.” Don’t forget to clean up after yourselves, too.

Your first gangbang might not look like a perfectly orchestrated, 30-person porn scene—that’s OK, as long as you and your participants are having fun!