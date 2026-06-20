How To Play As X-Men ’97 Characters in Marvel Multiverse RPG

Tabletop RPG fans who want to get into the nostalgic mood before the new season starts can use these free resources to dive into an X-Men ’97-themed adventure in the Marvel Multiverse RPG.

X-Men ’97 Characters Bring Gambit, Wolverine, and More to MArvel Multiverse RPG

Disney+ subscribers are just a few weeks away from the season 2 release date of X-Men ’97. The first season of the nostalgia-fueled cartoon was a huge hit and it’s likely that the upcoming season will have lots of comic book fans daydreaming about the 1990’s X-Men once again.

Videos by VICE

Gaming fans who want to spin their own X-Men stories can now use the free X-Men ’97 character sheets for their next Marvel Multiverse RPG adventure. Although the Core Rulebook and the X-Men Expansion also include a ton of mutant character sheets, this special download tailors each of the characters to align with their representation from the ’97 series. That means that the art, power set, and stats all reflect the versions of the characters that would appear in the cartoon, rather than the ones from the current Marvel comic series.

Gamers can download the free X-Men ’97 character sheets here. The full PDF includes rules for:

Beast

Bishop

Cyclops

Gambit

Jean Grey

Jubilee

Magneto

Nightcrawler

Rogue

Storm

Sunspot

Wolverine

For gamers who are unfamiliar with the system, the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is a tabletop RPG that puts you in the center of the action of your own Marvel Multiverse.

All you need to play is a character sheet, a pencil, three dice, some friends, and at least one copy of the Core Rulebook. Although players might be able to get by without the Core Rulebook if they’ve watched some tutorials online, it will be much easier to play if there is at least one at the table (physically or digitally) for reference.

The system released in 2023 and has consistently received new content drops since them with the addition of X-Men, Spider-Verse, Deadpool, and other sourcebooks and campaign guides. The system gained attention and popularity in the live play scene when it was played at various live events by the Glass Canon crew.

Gamers who are looking to do some more traditional fantasy or horror TTRPG sessions outside the Marvel Universe instead may want to check out the latest Dungeons and Dragons sourcebook.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more tabletop gaming news and updates.

Marvel Multiverse RPG books are available now at local game shops or digitally through services like Roll20 and Demiplane.