How to Protect Yourself Against Norovirus, AKA Literal Hell

I don’t know about you, but vomiting is one of my biggest fears. I’ve struggled with emetophobia, which is basically a severe phobia of throwing up, since I was a kid. Needless to say, I’m pretty much on edge throughout all of stomach bug season.

The norovirus, which is the virus most commonly associated with gastroenteritis, is unfortunately highly contagious. According to the CDC, the virus spreads through direct contact with a sick individual, eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated liquids, and touching contaminated surfaces. The worst part? You technically are still contagious for up to two weeks—even after you feel better.

(That was a fact I did not need to read today. I will be avoiding contact with all humans this winter, thank you very much.)

How to Kill the Norovirus

However, thankfully, there are ways to kill the virus and keep yourself healthy when exposed to it. That is my only saving grace here.

The best way to get rid of the norovirus is by washing your hands with soap and water, as alcohol-based hand sanitizers often don’t kill the germs associated with norovirus, according to Dr. Robert Hopkins Jr., medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

“Soap itself is very effective at disrupting capsules of almost any type of cell,” Hopkins told Live Science. “If you put enough soap on your skin, you’re going to break the skin barrier. Same with bleach.”

When it comes to cleaning surfaces, bleach-based cleaning products are your best bet at neutralizing the virus, as they inactivate the virus.

As for treating norovirus? Well, unfortunately, you just have to let it run its course while staying as hydrated as possible.

Personally, I’d rather curl up and die.