For Thom Beers, Executive Producer of “The Great Halloween Fright Fight,” there’s nothing scarier than a bad meal. So just in time for pumpkin season, Thom whips up a pumpkin pizza topped with Italian turkey sausage, mushrooms, olives, and oodles of cheese. It’s so good, it will make you think twice about reaching for more Halloween candy.

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!