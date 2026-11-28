In Grand Theft Auto VI, players have more control over how Jason and Lucia wear their clothing. However, some of the game’s outfit customization features are easy to miss. Here is how to put your hood up in GTA 6 and change how your hoodie is worn.

How to Put Your Hood Up in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To put your hood up in GTA 6, you need to select a hoodie at your safehouse wardrobe and use the D-pad to cycle through its “Wear Style” options. You can also do this in the changing rooms of clothing stores across Leonida.

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The customization option can be easy to overlook, as it’s displayed at the bottom of your screen while browsing individual clothing items rather than full outfits.

Here are the steps to putting your hood up in GTA 6:

Walk up to the wardrobe in your safehouse and press the Triangle button on your PS5 controller.

Use L1 or R1 to navigate to the “Tops” tab.

Select the “Hoodies” clothing category.

Highlight the hoodie you want to wear.

Use the D-pad to cycle through the “Wear Style” options until your hood is up.

Press the X button to equip the hoodie and exit the wardrobe.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Some clothing items have multiple customization options. The Basic Zipped Hoodie, for example, has four different Wear Styles, allowing you to change how it’s zipped up and whether the hood is raised or lowered.

Can You Put Your Hood Up Anywhere in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a dedicated button that lets you quickly put your hood up or down in GTA 6 free roam while exploring Leonida. Instead, you can save two versions of your outfit at your wardrobe, with one having the hood up and the other having it down.

You can then add both outfits to the trunk of your personal vehicle. GTA 6 allows you to store up to five outfits in your car, giving you access to a change of clothes without having to fast travel back to your safehouse.

If you are struggling to get your hood to stay up, try removing any headwear or face accessories your character has equipped, as certain clothing combinations may interfere with your hoodie’s Wear Style. For more tips on Grand Theft Auto VI clothing, check out our Where to Buy Masks in GTA 6 guide.