How to Read Leaked Datasets Like a Journalist

We live in a golden age of data. Every day, hacktivists release terabytes of data on sites like DDoSecrets, but sorting through it all requires some technical knowledge. What if you don’t know XML from SQL let alone how to write a simple Python script?

Micah Lee is the director of information security for The Intercept and he’s on Cyber today to talk about his new book: Hacks, Leaks, and Revelations. The book is a manual for people who want to learn how to parse and organize hacked datasets. It also contains stories of how Lee and others handled famous cases such as Blueleaks, neo-Nazi Discord chat rooms, and the Parler leak. If you’re not interested in diving into corporate or government secrets, you might learn something about how to protect your own data.

Hacks, Leaks, and Revelations: The Art of Analyzing Hacked and Leaked Data

Stories discussed in this episode:

How to Authenticate Large Datasets

Tech Companies and Governments Are Censoring the Journalist Collective DDoSecrets

