How To Recruit Dedue in ‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses’

You can’t.

That was my sad realization on this episode of Waypoint Radio. All those shared moments together, the cooking, the meals, what were they all for if I can never really be besties with Dedue? You can hear my heart break in real time on the full episode and read a excerpt below.

Austin: What’s up with Fire Emblem right now?

Cado: I’m really mad.

Austin: Oh boy.

Danielle: Oh no.



Cado: I spent all this time and effort really trying to be a good friend to Dedue.

Austin: Oh boy. Bruh, Dedue’s a retainer my guy.

Cado: I fucking didn’t know that!

Austin: You can never recruit retainers.

Cado: GOD DAMN IT!

Austin: Also wait, what do you mean you were trying to be a good friend? You literally can’t do anything with them?

Cado: No, you can invite him to meals and shit!

Austin: Yeah of course, but when you go up to talk to them there’s not even a menu.

Cado [increasingly upset]: I didn’t realize that the menu was [gone]! I don’t know what I did! I don’t know how many months I’m fucking into this game, and every time I go [into the monastery] I’ve been inviting him to cook ’cause I know he likes to cook. I did it the first [month] and realized “Oh! He likes this? That’s sick! Let’s cook!” We cook every meal together! We have, agggGGHH!

Austin: Cado.

Cado [walking away from his mic]: GOD!

Danielle: Awwwww!

Cado [dejected]: I just wanted him to be on my team.

Austin: No.

Rob: Love to get catfished by my JRPG tactics game.

[Laughter]



Cado: I could have sworn the first time I talked to everyone I saw a recruit button [for Dedue] at some point, somewhere, sometime?

Austin: The retainers can’t [be recruited].

Cado: gaahhhhhh!

Rob: Let me tell you about a little class called the Blue Lions.

[Laughter]



Austin: Yeah if you wanna be Dedue’s friend so bad.

Cado: God damn it!



Rob: It is worth it! It is a journey worth taking, I think it’s easily the best part of this playthrough. The Dedue dynamic with everyone else is really good. Being Dedue’s friend is good times. I think it single handedly justifies playing the game. I ain’t played everything but it seemed safe to say that it is the best thing in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. And if you can’t be Dedue’s friend, really you should probably just start over and blow away all that progress.

Cado: Yeah, I think I’m just gonna hit the reset button.

Austin: Cado,



Rob: ‘Cause progress towards what? Just the sucking void that is Claude?

Austin: Cado. Cado! You’re good, is what I’m going to tell you. You’re good.

Cado: Alright, I figured!

Austin: Don’t worry about it. I will say I left this game, despite going Golden Deer, feeling strongly about Dedue.

Cado: Good

Austin: Dedue seems dope.

Cado: Great

Austin: That’s the title of my Op-ed “Dedue Seems Dope.” Not gonna talk about spoilers, not gonna talk about what happens, but I am going to just say Dedue seems dope. “Dedue Gets His Due”

Danielle: Good!

Austin: In the Golden Deer storyline.



Cado: Hah! Yeah!

Austin: He does, he gets his due, 100%

Transcript edited for clarity and brevity.

