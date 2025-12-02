Experienced stoners probably know how to roll a joint in their sleep because the action becomes second nature. But for those who haven’t mastered the skill, it can be a frustrating mess. If you’re in the latter category, don’t worry. This guide will teach you how to roll a joint step by step so you can learn something new or sharpen your skills. With enough practice, you’ll be rolling up turkey joints and other creations in no time.

Before we begin, let’s gather all the necessary materials.

Supplies to Roll a joint

Rolling papers

Grinder

Filter or crutch *

Cannabis flower

Rolling tray (optional, but good if you don’t have a lot of table space to work with)

*The crutch is the filter at the end of the joint. This helps to maintain its structural integrity, keep your fingers safe from burning, and filter out any chunks you might otherwise inhale. If you don’t have pre-made tips or filters, you can make your own. You’ll need a small piece of stiff paper–think anything that feels like an index or standard business card. Don’t go any thicker than that.

Cut a small rectangle around 5.5 cm long and 2.5 cm wide out of your stiff paper. Make a few accordion folds and then roll the remaining paper around the accordion folds. Voila, homemade crutch.

YOU IGHT ALSO DIG: Celebrity Weed Brands You Didn’t Know About

Step 1. Grind your flower

The first step to rolling a stellar joint is to grind your weed properly. Sure, you can pick it apart like a squirrel working on a nut, but that will leave you with a coarse, uneven grind. On the other hand, you don’t want to grind your flower down to a powder that’s too fine. Aim for a medium, even grind.

You can decide how much flower to include in your joint. Most pre-rolls on the market range from one-half to one gram of flower, but you can feel free to add as much or little as you like relative to the size of your rolling paper.

RELATED: How to Pick the Best Cannabis Flower

Step 2. Fill the rolling paper

Lay your rolling paper flat on the table or rolling tray with the glue strip side up and facing you. It’s crucial that you can see the glue strip to ensure that you don’t roll your joint with the sticky part on the outside.

Place the crutch/filter in the center on either edge of the paper. Then, either with your paper on the table or carefully held in your hand with the crutch, evenly distribute your flower along the center of the paper from the crutch to the other end.

Step 3. Begin rolling

Here’s where the magic or frustration happens. Prepare to practice this part several times before it feels natural.

Hold the joint with your thumbs and forefingers on both ends. Gently rock the ground flower by rubbing your thumbs and forefingers together around the paper to get everything in an even position.

Take the bottom edge of the paper (the end without the glue strip) and carefully tuck it over the weed. Gently guide the non-glue end under the weed to fully wrap it. Once only the glue side of the paper is showing, move to the next step.

Step 4. Seal the Deal

You’re so close. Keep those hands steady.

Carefully wet the glue strip with your tongue. Don’t soak it. Just get it wet enough to stick.

Roll the remaining sticky part shut to seal the joint.

Step 5. Wrap it up

The final step is to pack the open end of the joint a little bit to firm it up. You can use a packing tool or a shoelace, pencil, or any other object that fits the size. Then, twist the remaining paper at the end to fully close your joint.

Practice Makes perfect

Don’t expect to be a great joint roller right off the bat. You’re likely going to need to go through several attempts before getting a joint that looks acceptable. Expect to rip your papers, drop your flower, and have your joint fall apart mid-smoke until you get the rhythm down.

Once you do get the rhythm down, you’ll be set for life. Your hands will know how to roll a beautiful joint no matter the occasion. To get to this level, challenge yourself to practice. Spend 10 minutes rolling and deconstructing and then rolling again. Do it again in a few days. You’ll improve quickly.

Dos and Don’ts of Joint Rolling

Here are a few things to keep in mind as you embark on your joint rolling journey.

Do distribute your flower evenly along the length of the paper to create a consistent shape.

distribute your flower evenly along the length of the paper to create a consistent shape. Do make sure the glue strip is moistened evenly and adequately.

make sure the glue strip is moistened evenly and adequately. Do tuck, tighten, and roll the paper around the cannabis evenly to avoid any chunky areas or loose spots.

Don’t over or under-grind your cannabis.

over or under-grind your cannabis. Don’t overstuff your joint leaving no room to effectively tuck and seal.

overstuff your joint leaving no room to effectively tuck and seal. Don’t get the adhesive strip too wet. If you slobber on it, it may just pop off and you’ll need to restart the process.

THCA flower for joint rolling

Ready to roll your own joints? First, you need flower. If you don’t live in a state with legal dispensaries, you can still get your hands on THCA flower (at least for now, until the hemp ban takes effect.)