How to Roll a Turkey Joint for Thanksgiving

Tony Greenhand is basically a professional joint roller, a master weed artist who’s sculpted everything from sea creatures to the Space Needle out of bud and papers. This Thanksgiving, VICE asked him to teach you—yes, you!—how to roll a turkey joint, a five-feathered whopper of a J that blows boring old cross joints out of the water. All you need is a pack of papers, some rolling glue, a pair of scissors, a grinder, and a shit ton of weed. Then just follow along as Tony shows you how to put the thing together step by step, from making the feathers to lighting it up.

