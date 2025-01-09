how-to-score-a-date-with-backup-nfl-qb-tommy-devito

Do you want a shot at dating an NFL backup quarterback? Well, listen up.

Tommy DeVito, the New York Giants backup QB, is on the market as part of a dating event hosted at Calandra’s Bakery & Restaurant in Newark, New Jersey. On January 29th, three contestants will be chosen (presumably they’ll just pick three women in the crowd that fit DeVito’s type), to compete in The Dating Game and the winner gets to spend time with the NFL player afterward. Sounds exactly like something out of The Bachelor‘s playbook.



Videos by VICE

From the looks of it, DeVito is a big fan of Calandra’s. He also hosted a New Year’s Eve party there. Perhaps if this dating game goes well, we’ll have a future Hallmark movie in the works.

There are no specifics on how long the winner will have with Tommy DeVito. Perhaps it’ll be like MTV’s “Next” where he controls how long the convo goes. Either way, the ball is in your court, ladies.

There’s legitimately no other job in the world better than being an NFL backup quarterback. You aren’t tasked with getting hit as often as anyone else. Ideally, your employer hopes you NEVER actually have to do anything, which is fun to think about. So you get paid a few million (maybe even a few more than that) to stand on the sidelines with a front-row seat to tons of NFL games.

The 26-year-old has clearly realized the perks that come with being backup QB for the New York Giants, having just enough star power from his fun 2023 rookie season run—in which he actually had to play a couple games—to make himself a cult hero of sorts. His latest romantic endeavor is proof of this.

Tommy DeVito’s got a longgggg way to go before he reaches, say, Travis Kelce’s dating level, but hey, you have to start somewhere, right? Let’s not forget that Kelce had his own reality dating show on VH1 called “Catching Kelce.” You probably didn’t watch it, no one did. He was 25 at the time of that show, though, so DeVito still has a shot.