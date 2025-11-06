How to Score a Free Diancie (and Its Mega Form) in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Game Freak surprised Switch 2 players by shadow-dropping Mega Diancie in Pokémon Legends Z-A. Players are now able to obtain the rare Mythical Pokémon for free in PLZA. Here is how to get the Diancite Mega Stone.

How to Get Mega Diancie in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Following the release of the Pokémon Legends Z-A 1.0.2 patch, Game Freak surprised players by giving away Gen 6 Mythical Pokémon Diancie for free. The new Extra Side Quest is now available and features the debut of the Legendary’s new form, Mega Diancie, for the very first time.

To get the Diancite Mega Stone, you will need to use the game’s Mystery Gift feature. That means you will need an internet connection and a Nintendo Switch Online membership to access the game’s online features. However, there are a few extra steps you will need to complete first before you can get the Diancite Mega Stone in PLZA.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Here are the steps to unlock the Diancite Mega Stone in Pokémon Legends Z-A:

Step 1: Update your Pokémon Legends Z-A game to the 1.0.2 patch through your Nintendo Switch 2 home menu.

Step 2: Press the ‘Y’ Button while in-game to access the Menu System. Click ‘Link Play.’

Step 3: While in the Link Play Menu, select the “Mystery Gift” option and then click “Get Via Internet.”

Step 4: Click on the ‘Shine Bright Like a Gemstone’ Mystery Gift to receive the Diancite Mega Stone.

How to Start the “Shine Bright Like a Gemstone” Quest in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Even though you have obtained the Diancite Mega Stone, that doesn’t mean you can unlock Diancie just yet. Game Freak has actually made the Mythical Pokémon a bit tricky to obtain, as you first need to access the ‘Shine Bright Like a Gemstone’ Extra Side Quest.

The only problem is that the new Emma storyline has some pretty steep unlock requirements to access it. Before you can start the Shine Bright Like A Gemstone quest, you must complete the main story campaign of Pokémon Legends Z-A first.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Below are all the requirements you need to start the Shine Bright Like a Gemstone Quest in Pokémon Legends Z-A:

Step 1: You must first complete the Pokémon Legends Z-A campaign (Main Quest #37: Operation Protect Lumiose).

Step 2: After obtaining Diancite Mystery Gift, visit the Looker Bureau. Interact with Emma’s Espurr to start the Extra Side Mission “Shine Bright Like a Gemstone.”

Step 3: Following a cutscene with Emma, chase after Mimi around the map. You will eventually encounter Diancie and have a chance to catch it.

Step 4: Battle Diancie, and catch it with a Master Ball (or whatever Poké Ball) you choose. If Diancie breaks out or you knock it out, you can battle it again as many times as you want until you catch it.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Mega Diancie is essentially a post-game reward for players who’ve already completed the PLZA story. While this might be frustrating for some users, Game Freak used the new Mythical Pokémon as a teaser for the upcoming Mega Dimension DLC, which launches on December 10, 2025.

Thankfully, Mega Diancie is at least completely free. There also isn’t a time limit or expiration date for unlocking the Mythical Pokémon. The Diancie event in Pokémon Legends Z-A starts on November 6, 2025, and runs indefinitely. So if you aren’t able to start the Extra Side Quest yet, you still have plenty of time to do it!