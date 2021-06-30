The Best Stuff from Cara Delevingne’s Horny Home Tour, and Where to Get It

Last week, the world watched as Cara Delevingne was born again. As the actor and model gave Architectural Digest a home video tour, she slipped inside a plushy, feathered “vagina tunnel” (which is hidden behind a mirrored panel of her Los Angeles home) with her dog, and emerged from a washing machine on the other side of her “lovely labia.” As one does.

https://twitter.com/coledelbyck/status/1407351969635880964

When you write all that down, the words almost jump off the paper.

Videos by VICE

“The house feels like Saint-Tropez meets Coney Island meets Cotswolds cottage meets Monte Carlo meets butch leather bar,” writes AD in the accompanying article. Delevingne designed the surprise-filled party palace with Architect Nicolò Bini of Line Architecture, who also helped her with the design of her last home, shared with sister Poppy Delevingne. In many ways, the new house is a clear continuation of their hyper-palm-fronded vision, but we sense that Delevingne the Younger has put more time into fleshing things out this time around. The place reads less “tiki bar bathroom in Chelsea,” and more “horny pleasure palace.”

There’s a swingers grotto (with an actual swing), and a David Bowie-themed bathroom. There are trampolines built into the backyard—upon which Delevingne bounces without spilling a drop of Prosecco—and striped tents that look like they’re on the run from the South of France. There’s a cocaine-glamorous mirrored 1980s bed, gold hardware (everywhere), a drum kit, a poker table, and a pink Razor scooter jauntily placed in a corner. It’s a home, but even more so: It’s an invitation to get loose.

“It’s kind of like an adult playhouse,” Delevingne says in the video, stopping to present a vibey, fuschia James Turrell piece. “I wanted to lighten everything up, brighten everything up […] Hugh Hefner was a big inspiration for this house. It kind of feels like my Playboy Mansion.” And with the “wicked, Wurlitzer see-through piano,” and a vintage Playboy-themed pinball game, that makes perfect sense. The palm fronds haven’t subsided. They’ve just grown.

In the spirit of busting TF out this summer like a hot clown, we scouted a few dupes of Delevingne’s best home decor pieces for your own home, taking notes on everything from her taste in plants to kitchen hardware, and more. Unscrew the popper topper kit and let’s GOOOO.

Get some forever fronds

It turns out plants from relatively far away places are, well, kiiiiind of degrading for the environment. And be honest with yourself, Brad. It’s time to get a high-quality, faux plant that will last forever—and in that category, The Sill is unmatched (but Cost Plus World Market and Nearly Natural have some pretty top lads).

Let the games begin

The gaming setup Delevingne has by her music room is impressive, but we’re not ready to shell out a few grand on a whole arcade lineup. What we are ready for, however, is opening the floodgates to all the feels of holding an Atari in our hands again [cries in 1970s] or tossing our chips to fate at a fold-up poker table.

An inviting statement chair

Preferably, a teak statement chair that’s shaped like an egg/looks like it was woven by Blue Jays. Spending this much on a chair hurts, but this is the kind of classic you take with you wherever you move—it carries such a vibe, it can totally carry a corner or wall of your home beside a jaunty, single palm leaf in the corner, or a jazzy pillow.

You’re gonna need more lions

Unfortunately, lion decor is kind of expensive. But Delevingne is a Leo, tells the viewer she’s “met some lions in real life, they’re really just incredible” and she spends a good eight seconds talking about their empowering presence in her life, so we have three options here: Invest in a big antique piece, go full Design Toscano-core, or land somewhere in the gilded middle.

She loves her dried flowers

It was all pampas on parade during the AD tour, man. UrbanStems has a whole dried bouquets section, which is especially great for summertime floral arrangements as they won’t wilt, ever, and carry into fall decor nicely.

Get the bar cart ready

Make sure that baby is well-stocked. This one was definitely designed by someone in a top hat and pinstripes, which is perf for Delevingne.

Go heavy on the temporary wallpaper

Delevingne’s are mostly designed by Gucci, but you can get a similar look from the floral, animal, and striped temporary wallpaper at Wayfair, which will add depth and visual interest to any space. Who would not be interested in locking eyes with a banana leaf after hitting your jolly bar cart all night?

An installation-free sex swing

We may not have Delevingne’s swing-filled, sexy grotto, but we do have a door or three in our apartment and that’s all you need to install this sex swing. “It used to be that sex swings were reserved for those with solid ceilings, wooden beams or space for an A-frame,” says Lovehoney, “Not any more, friend! Slip this over any closed household door and enjoy confident vertical bonking without getting (too) tired!” Let us know how it goes?

An Art Deco mirror

This one is easy. If you do anything, invest in an Art Deco or geometric mirror; it will add more depth to your home, and give you yet another place to makeout with yourself.

Sail on, sailor

We spotted some unicorn and rainbow pool floaties in Delevingne’s pool, but for some reason those just remind us of like, the Museum of Ice Cream or something. This floating mouth captures the carefree energy, but has more sex appeal.

Oh! And don’t forget the lube. Cheerio.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. VICE may receive a small commission if you buy through the links on our site.

Cost Plus World Market Pair of Faux Tropical Plants $149.98 at Cost Plus World Market Buy Now

The Sill Faux Monstera Leaves Trio $55.00 at The Sill Buy Now

Cost Plus World Market Faux Double Yucca Tree $74.99 at Third Drawer Down Buy Now

Food52 Vintage-Inspired Striped Premium Beach Umbrella $306.00 at Food52 Buy Now

Atari 40Th Anniversary Flashback 8 Gold Deluxe HD $103.00 at Amazon Buy Now

Kestell Furniture Fold-Up Poker Table $456.00 at Wayfair Buy Now

West Elm Woven Cave Chair $699.00 at West Elm Buy Now

Aigeou Lion Head Handles (set of 6) $12.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Design Toscano Lyndhurst Manor Lion Sentinel Statue $123.99 at Amazon Buy Now

The Sill The Neutral Palm Bouquet $55.00 at The Sill Buy Now

Urban Stems The Maven $175.00 at Urban Stems Buy Now

Astoria Grand Brayson Bar Cart $243.99 at Wayfair Buy Now

York Wallcoverings Blue Waverly Wailea Coast 18.86' L x 18" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll $2.26 at Wayfair Buy Now

Mercer41 Marylyn Awning 16.5' L x 20.5" W Stripes Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll $1.79 at Wayfair Buy Now

Mistana Wellsville Banana Leaf 20' L x 27" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll $1.53 at Wayfair Buy Now

Sportsheets Sex Swing Door Jam Kit $69.99 at Lovehoney Buy Now

Everly Quinn Laurens Geometric Oval Vanity Wall Accent Mirror $134.99 at Wayfair Buy Now