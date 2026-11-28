In Grand Theft Auto VI, Jason and Lucia can slap random NPCs walking around the map. The move only takes one button, but getting the distance right can be a little finicky. Here’s how to slap in GTA 6 and cause a little mischief across Leonida.

How to Slap in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To slap in GTA 6, get close to an NPC and lightly tap Square on your PlayStation controller. If you’re at the right distance, Jason or Lucia will lunge forward and smack them across the face with an open hand.

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If your character keeps throwing punches, try getting the NPC to approach you first. Here’s how to set it up:

Walk up to an NPC and hold L2 to target them. Choose Insult or Provoke .

to target them. Choose or . Wait for the angry NPC to walk toward you.

Once they’re right in front of you, lightly tap Square to slap them.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can technically slap an NPC without insulting them first. In fact, you might’ve already done it by pressing the wrong button at the worst possible time. No judgment. It happens to the best of us.

However, I still recommend provoking NPCs, because if they approach you first to attack you, you won’t get negative points towards your Criminal Profile. If you randomly start slapping innocent civilians of Leonida without reason, it will hurt your overall Profile rating.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

That said, if you want to slap to your hearts content without any limitations, check out our How to Lower Your Criminal Profile in GTA 6 guide.

How to Choke an NPC With Lucia’s Secret Wrestling Move

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Lucia also has a secret wrestling move that Jason can’t use. With the right button sequence, she can jump up and wrap her legs around an NPC’s neck in a scissor hold. The maneuver will bring both characters crashing to the ground.

Here is how to do the hidden Lucia move:

Walk up to an NPC and hold R2 to grab them.

to grab them. Immediately hold the left stick down and start tapping Square .

and start tapping . Once Lucia wraps her legs around the NPC’s neck, keep tapping Square to finish the move.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

It can take a few tries to get the timing down. If Lucia starts throwing punches, try holding the left stick down as soon as she grabs the NPC, then start tapping Square. You can also back up from an NPC and try re-grabbing them with R2 to start the sequence over again.

Whether you are slapping or choking out NPCs all across Leonida, Rockstar Games has actually given us a lot of combat options to trigger some hilarious scenarios. I still can’t get over how satisfying it is to slap the sunglasses off someone’s head.