How to Smoke Weed Out of a King Crab Leg

Alaskan king crab legs are a culinary delicacy, prized for their massive size and tender, succulent meat. Turns out they’re also great for getting stoned when you’re in a pinch for something to smoke out of. On this installment of SMOKEABLES, VICE’s Trey Smith shows you how to turn king crab legs into a DIY one-hitter. All you have to do is cook one, eat it, and stuff a piece of empty shell with a boatload of pot. Delicious and dank.

