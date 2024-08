If you ever find yourself on a camping trip strapped for something to smoke out of, fear not—with a little work, you can turn your trusty oil lantern into a DIY pipe. Just seal it up with whole bunch of duct tape to make it airtight, fit a ratchet socket bowl into the bottom of the thing, pack it with weed, and—voila. VICE’s Trey Smith will show you how it’s done.

