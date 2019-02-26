How to Speak Australian with Catherine McNeil

Catherine the greatest Australian supermodel of the age, first won a modeling competition in her home city of Brisbane at only 14 and has since traveled all around the world walking shows and shooting campaigns, and taken a couple of years off, and come back to conquer the fashion world once again… 2013 i-D cover and all! There’s no place like home though, so listen carefully as Catherine McNeil teaches us important Australian phrases such as “you little ripper” and “rack off you great galah!” Hooroo!