How to Stop Doomscrolling, According to a Mental Health Expert

Can’t stop doomscrolling for hours on end, bed-rotting while you could be doing all the things you said you would love to do if you had more time? (Well, you’re certainly not alone.) Try brain stacking, the habit-hacker that helps move you away from mindless activities and toward more rewarding ones—you know, the kind you can’t find on your phone screen or TikTok app.

What Is Brain Stacking?

Brain stacking is a wellness trend that involves replacing your usual digital habits with a stack of analog activities, strategically placed within reach so you’re not conveniently grabbing your phone instead.

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“Brain stacking is simply choosing a series of activities, hobbies, or habits that don’t involve being online or on a screen,” says Jay Pottenger, Head of Mental Health & Wellbeing at EQ Minds, a mental health and wellbeing education company based in Australia. “When the urge to scroll hits, we simply choose another series of activities to fill the void that the pone has left.”

Pottenger notes that it’s more of a positive habit than an actual science-backed productivity tool. For example, most of us are used to picking up our phones when we’re bored; but with brain stacking, you’re teaching yourself to choose an alternative activity, ultimately creating new environmental cues.

“It certainly is not magic, just simple behaviour change,” he adds. “We are replacing one habit with another instead of trying to simply resist the urge.”

Benefits of Brain Stacking

Brain stacking is a great way to get back into old hobbies or pursue new passions that bring you joy while moving away from more mind-numbing activities.

“Anytime we can get off the phone, replacing behaviors that are not only time wasting, but have been shown to have a negative impact on our mood and mental health, is going to be a positive outcome,” says Pottenger. “Additionally, engaging our brain in habits such as reading and puzzles can improve ones cognitive reserve. The ability for your brain to be more efficient and flexible relating to its current resources.”

Not to mention, this habit might also positively impact your brain. At the very least, it’s better than doomscrolling for hours on end.

“Effortful thinking and challenges appears to buy your brain resilience and cognitive flexibility,” Pottenger adds. “Both are great for strengthening your brain and slowing the rate of cognitive decline”

How to Build Your Brain Stack

According to Pottenger, building a brain stack requires intentional changes, like putting your stack of hobbies (e.g., books, puzzles, knitting tools, etc.) where you typically spend time scrolling.

“Minimize the effort to choose a healthy habit over a mindless scroll,” he says.

He also recommends creating an “if-then” plan: “If I sit on the couch, instead of picking up the phone, I pick up the book on the coffee table,” he says.

Of course, you don’t have to take an all-or-nothing approach. Sometimes, small, intentional changes are easier to maintain than strict ones.

“Try 5 minutes of one activity rather than a three-hour brain stack that is sure to fail,” Pottenger explains. “Choose things you enjoy. Life is supposed to be fun, and doing things you do not enjoy is a sure-fire way to fail.”