Coronavirus Is a Golden Age for People Sucking Their Own Dicks

Reddit user 6monthsuck is determined to put his time in social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic to good use. Some of us are back into yoga now. Others are coping with homemade bread. A lot of people are suddenly super into regrowing scallions. Some are hard at work making unfulfilled horniness their whole personalities.

6monthsuck is using this time to try to suck his own dick.

“A lot of people in quarantine are two things: bored and horny,” he told me in a direct message. “I’m no different. Self sucking seems to exist where those things intersect.”

He recently came across r/autofellatio, a subreddit dedicated to the art of sucking yourself off, and remembered that he was nearly able to reach his own penis with his mouth when he was a teen. But he didn’t keep stretching, and never quite got there.

Now, he’s trying—as you might have already guessed based on his username—to suck his own dick within six months.

“Being able to do it requires a lot of stretching and most people aren’t able to fit that into their usual routines. Lockdown is a pretty good opportunity to put in the time… I thought, this time, I’d try again,” he said.

Once the stuff of urban legends, auto-fellatio—the act of sucking one’s own dick—is much more popular than most people realize. If all you knew about it was the mythology of Marilyn Manson’s removed ribs, or that Saturday Night Live skit where Will Ferrell discovers his talent in yoga class, you’re missing an entire subculture of self-pleasure. It’s not only possible for many people to reach their own dick with their face, but also suck, and even deep-throat themselves to completion.

“Through infinity to a new world”

Historically, the practice of auto-fellatio goes back thousands of years. Images of gods sucking their own dicks in plow poses are inscribed in the Book of the Dead of Henuttawy, possibly as symbols of potency and power. In medieval literature, depictions of people self-sucking were placed alongside images of anal sex, bestiality, and masturbation, possibly as reminders from the Christian church that sex without procreation was sinful and shameful.

Auto-fellatio has a long cultural history in modern times, too, mostly as mythos (in Manson’s case) or homophobic or shock-value jokes. In the 70s and 80s, we have Ron Jeremy’s famous ability to tongue-tickle his own dick. Porn star Vito Aras—known as Dr. Infinity—jumped up on a desk and threw his legs up over his head to suck his own dick in the 1975 film Every Inch a Lady, and went on to profess the wonders of self-sucking to anyone who’d listen, including in an interview in National Screw a year later.

“The release of sperm from yourself into yourself becomes the energy which can lead to infinity,” Aras said. “Self-generating energy will allow you to be anything you want. Through sucking on my own cock, I have created a human condition that is very stimulating… Control of one’s sperm leads to infinity, and through infinity to a new world.”

It’s a belief system that’s the inverse of what we see from groups like NoFap today: That sperm is an energy to be harnessed and used. But instead of repression, release. Into one’s own face.

These larger than life figures paved the way for Al Eingang, one of the most prolific champions of self-suck content online, to help move the practice from mythical ability to something anyone might be able to do—or at least strive toward.

“It is its own, unique and enthralling thing.”

Eingang, the creator and administrator of Solosuck.com, a platform for selling his videos as well as a repository of guides, resources, and active forums for students of self-suck since the mid-90s, has been able to suck his own dick since he was “10 or 11 years old,” he said. It was as natural to him as using his hand. He said a genetic condition with a side effect of making him extra-flexible has also made it extra-easy to slip his own penis into his mouth since puberty.

Years later, people would write him letters calling him a god.

“Imagine having someone giving you head who can feel every sensation that you’re feeling, so they can adjust what they’re doing to provide you with perfect stimulation,” Eingang told me. “There’s a kind of feedback loop in action that can lead to long, deeply satisfying edging sessions. I can bring myself to the edge, and then just use the tip of my tongue on the most sensitive parts of my cock to gently keep me on the crest of the orgasm wave without tipping over into a full, final orgasm, for a really long time.”

Eingang shot his first video, “A Young Man From Nantucket” in 1987, on a friend’s Hi8 camcorder—the top of the line, at the time—and produced the whole thing himself, from filming the scene to editing in-camera. He mailed the tape to a few gay skin magazines, and the reviews came back breathless. Producers and directors from Christopher Rage to groups like the long-running jackoff club New York Jacks started asking him to collaborate on new content.

“At the time that I started doing it, there basically was no internet, there was no World Wide Web,” Eingang said. “So when I started doing the videos, I thought, a small number of people will see it and it’s never really going to have that big an effect on my life.”

But as soon as the internet arrived in ubiquity, he started finding images of himself from the videos he’d made for those magazine reviewers, posted online.

“I decided, well, I guess this is happening, so I might as well put myself out there on the web.” He started solosuck.com in the mid-90s, and has been running it ever since. “A Young Man From Nantucket” is still for sale on his site—and people still buy it.

Since the world went into social isolation, Eingang said he’s seen a big uptick in video sales from his site. He hasn’t made a new video since the 90s, but people are seeking out his content now—which he attributes to people being alone during lockdown.

“For me, it’s not a substitute for sex with other people (which I love)—it is its own, unique and enthralling thing,” he said.

On Reddit’s r/autofellatio forum, which has more than 38,000 members, the increase in isolation-themed threads and posts by people trying it for the first time paints a picture of bored and horny guys putting their time spent alone to use.

“Aiming to selfsuck during this quarantine. Any pro tips for a beginner?” one user asks. “Just the tip! But plenty of time to practice in isolation,” another wrote, with a photo of them reaching toward their erect penis. Others comment encouragement or suggestions: “Nice! You’ll get there… practice makes perfect!” “Fuck yeh bro great work! Keep posting that progress :)”

“‘Now, I’m seeing that maybe I am a total freak and a weirdo, but so are most other people. So I can feel okay about it.’”

On the forums at Solosuck, which has been running continuously for decades, people similarly trade advice and show off their skills and progress. There’s crossover between Reddit and Eingang’s solosuck.com community, where guys will refer Redditors to the dedicated self-suck forum for continued mentorship. It’s a place where enthusiasts can find community and camaraderie, an escape from a society that otherwise might label them as gross or weird.

“One thing that I’ve just heard over and over again, and all the decades I’ve been doing it is, ‘This has helped me to calm down… to figure out, well, I thought I was a total freak and a weirdo,’” Eingang said. “‘Now, I’m seeing that maybe I am a total freak and a weirdo, but so are most other people. So I can feel okay about it.’”

How to suck your own dick: A brief guide

Reaching your own dick is a practice of patience.

“It’s absolutely not going to happen overnight, and I think people often resort to brute force to try and bend their spine the sufficient amount,” 6monthsuck said. “A good stretching routine done daily for a few weeks will provide you with noticeable progress, so I’d say give that a go and see how you feel afterwards.”

Yoga videos for flexibility and long, warm baths have been 6monthsuck’s strategy in the two weeks since his journey began, and he says he’s gone from being four inches away from his penis, to about two inches.

Another member of r/autofellatio and a longtime moderator on the Solosuck forums, who goes by blacksunshineaz, said it took him months to get back to being able to just kiss the tip of his penis now, in his late 20’s, like he could in his early teens. He recommends yoga and pilates, but also cautions people from rushing into it.

“Making contact for the first time is magical but you still need to get another inch or two deeper to actually be sucking it,” he said. “Sadly, after all the years I’ve been practicing I don’t think I’ll get there.”

“Practice very, very slowly, and explore different positions,” Eingang said. “Be very, very careful about injuring yourself and just enjoy the journey as much as possible. It doesn’t really matter how you get with it, as long as you’re enjoying it.”

It should go without saying, but be mentally ready for the finale. As former VICE writer Brian Moylan noted when he wrote on this topic in 2012 (in an article that became one of the most-read VICE has ever published), the sensation of cumming in one’s mouth might be new to straight men, especially. One might think that this is the logical ending to what someone reaching their lips toward their own penis would expect, but for some guys, it’s sort of like a dog that’s finally caught its tail.

The mix of emotion and confusion from men who’ve never tasted jizz of any kind, let alone their own, is a common concern throughout auto-fellatio forums. For some “straight-ish men,” Eingang said, an interesting moment of introspection happens. “They’re like, ‘I’ve got this dick in my mouth, it’s my dick, but actually really enjoying this and kind of wondering what it’d be like to have somebody else’s dick in my mouth.’”

That questioning is a natural part of exploring what turns you on, but for guys who previously thought of themselves as unflinchingly heterosexual, finding yourself enjoying a dick in your mouth is bound to be a little confusing at first.

A misplaced connection to sexual preference is at the root of a lot of the misunderstandings people have about self-suck, blacksunshineaz said. “A lot of guys worry about their sexuality for wanting to do this. ‘Am I gay?’ they ask. This is simply an advanced form of masturbation so your sexual orientation is irrelevant. A lot of people think the act is impossible, even though it isn’t difficult to find proof it actually is.” Most of the guys on auto-fellatio forums identify as straight, he said.

“In my view, the biggest thing people get wrong is actually believing that auto-fellatio is a kink at all,” 6monthsuck said. “If everybody had really flexible spines, it would probably just be a standard form of masturbation. There’s a reason why most men have at some point tried to suck their own dick, because they want to know what it would feel like.” For him, it has nothing to do with sexuality, but with pleasuring himself in a novel way.

As more people find themselves alone with their own dicks and all the time in the world, places like Solosuck and r/autofellatio will only become more important for people asking these questions about themselves. And when they find those communities, they’ll likely discover a place where others cheers them on.

“I’m always thrilled to know that I’m bringing more orgasms into the world,” Eingang said of his decades of work with Solosuck. “In a complicated world, there are very few things that I feel are 100 percent, really wonderful… It really is just humans being the weird animals that we are.”