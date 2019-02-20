‘How to Summon Joy When There Is None’ Is About the Power of Our Minds By Isyana Artharini and Nadiyah Rizki February 20, 2019, 4:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Story by Isyana Artharini and illustration by Nadiyah Rizki. Tagged:comic week 2019, Comics!, magical thinking Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE How We Kill Our Trainwreck Celebrities 08.08.18 By Connor Garel Things You Learn About Yourself and Podcasts When Driving Across Australia 06.29.18 By Julian Morgans Nuclear Power Plants Have a ‘Blind Spot’ for Hackers. Here’s How to Fix That. 04.27.18 By Sean Lyngaas When Your Tweet About Drowning Republicans Ends Up on ‘FOX & Friends’ 02.09.18 By Eve Peyser