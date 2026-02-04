How to Survive Your Saturn Return: A Helpful Guide

Saturn is officially moving into a new sign (Aries) on February 13, marking the beginning of many individuals’ Saturn return (and the end of my own Saturn return in Pisces, thankfully).

Before my Saturn return, I was a skeptic. I thought for sure it was just some strange astrological myth. There was no way I would leave my comfortable remote job, and I thought for sure I’d already learned all my difficult life lessons in the years prior. My 20s thus far had been a whirlwind, so I’d figured Saturn would be easy on me.

I was wrong.

Little did I know, I’d endure even more (necessary) relational woes, quit my nine-to-five to pursue my freelance writing career, and overcome some of my biggest fears.

If approached with self-awareness and care, your Saturn return can help you level up. But be prepared to experience changes in the places you once thought would stay the same forever.

What Even Is a Saturn Return?

A Saturn return is an astrological event that occurs for an individual roughly every 27 to 30 years. So if you’re approaching this period in your own life, buckle up.

“Saturn return means Saturn [is] returning to the same position where Saturn was at the time of your birth,” says Palmist Ankur, a professional astrologer. “Correlated events can be felt as soon as Saturn comes to the same sign in which Saturn is in your birth chart: for example, if Saturn was in Aries when you were born, then when Saturn comes to Aries the next time, it is a Saturn return.”

Of course, every person’s Saturn return is unique, both to their chart and to their own healing. No one will face the exact challenges or upgrades.

“Every planet and placement is important in [its] own right. Saturn return can, of course, be a very important period in life for most people,” says Ankur. “Much of what exactly happens depends on your birth chart: how dignified Saturn is in your chart, how and where [it is] placed, [and] which houses of the chart it is the ruler of.”

If you’re looking for more information on how your Saturn return might affect you, it helps to know which house Saturn is in, as well as which astrological sign.

For example, I have Saturn in Pisces in my 5th house, which governs creativity, self-expression, romance, and joy. Needless to say, during my Saturn return, most shifts occurred in my romantic life and career. (I’m a writer/author, so self-expression and creativity are everything here!)

How to Survive Your Saturn Return

My advice, coming from personal experience as I leave my very own Saturn return: Don’t resist change—learn to work with and embrace it.

“Saturn is an extremely dry and cold planet in astrological symbolism, and as you would know, life on Earth flourishes in warm, moist conditions,” Ankur says. “Thus, Saturn represents inhibition, obstructions, stunting of growth, struggles, [and] death. It also signifies austerity, discipline, patience, hard work, justice, rationality, [and] wisdom. Thus, Saturn ‘wants’ you to be patient and work hard: when you do that, rewards can be handsome.”

Ankur stresses that, while Saturn return can be challenging, it often leads to “maturity, changes in perspectives in looking at life, and fruits of past toil.”

“The best way to cope with any Saturn-correlated events, not just the Saturn return, is to work hard and be patient,” she says. “Saturn can also reward handsomely if one has worked hard.”

Keep in mind that your “work” might actually feel more like rest. Sometimes, the most difficult yet beneficial thing we can do for ourselves is learn to slow down and live in alignment with our truth. This might require intense inner work and healing.

“Unlike Jupiter, which rewards out of sheer generosity, Saturn wants to see first if you have worked for it, if you merit it at all,” Ankur says. “That is why Saturn signifies justice. That is why Saturn is exalted in the sign of the Scales (Libra).”