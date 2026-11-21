In Grand Theft Auto VI, you can switch between Jason and Lucia as you progress through the story. However, the feature is locked during certain parts of the game, and it takes a while to unlock in the first place. Here’s how to switch characters in GTA 6, when the feature unlocks, and when you can start playing as Lucia.

How to Switch Characters in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To switch characters in GTA 6, hold right on the D-pad, then press R1 on PS5 or RB on Xbox Series X|S. This lets you swap to the other protagonist once you’ve unlocked the feature in Chapter 2.

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Platform Character switching controls PS5 Hold right on the D-pad, then press R1 Xbox Series X|S Hold right on the D-pad, then press RB

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You’ll likely spend your first 10 hours in Grand Theft Auto VI without free character switching. Some players may take closer to 20 hours to unlock it, depending on how much time they spend exploring and doing optional activities in GTA 6 Chapter 1.

When Do You Unlock Character Switching in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You unlock free character switching in GTA 6 after completing the “Coffee Break” mission in Chapter 2. The mission starts at the Starlet Motel right after “Breakfast Run.” Once you finish it, you can switch freely between Jason and Lucia in the open world.

When Can You Play as Lucia in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can start free roaming as Lucia after “What’s in the Bag?”, the first mission in Chapter 2. You technically play as her before that during “Discharge Time,” the final mission of Chapter 1. Once you reach Chapter 2, you’ll spend the next couple of hours playing as Lucia solo, depending on how quickly you progress through the story.

Eventually, Jason rejoins Lucia in the story. You’ll be able to swap between them once you finish “Coffee Break.”

Why Can’t You Switch Characters in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

There are certain moments in the story when you can’t switch characters in GTA 6. Without getting into spoilers, some missions require you to play as either Jason or Lucia. Sometimes the other character can also be unavailable in free roam while exploring the Leonida map, which is why their option is grayed out in the character switching menu.

This can happen while you’re at home, so try stepping outside and opening the menu again. If you’re already out in the open world, you may need to wait until the other character is available again. You can also try saving and reloading your game to force the feature to become available.