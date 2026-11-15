How to Take More Vacations Without Spending a Fortune

I don’t know about you, but every year when winter rolls around on the East Coast, I get antsy for a warm escape. Of course, most of us (myself included) don’t have the funds to hop on a flight and rot on a tropical beach for days at a time.

A small weekend getaway feels far more doable. Also called a micro-cation, this type of trip can provide the space and downtime you crave without hurting your wallet.

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What Is a Micro-Cation?

A micro-cation is exactly what it sounds like: a short vacation that allows you to escape your daily routine without breaking the bank or requiring too much time off work. For example, consider a weekend road trip to somewhere new yet within driving distance.

“[Micro-cations have] become popular mainly because PTO is limited, especially in the U.S.,” says Jimmy Yoon, Head of Points Intelligence at point.me. “People always want to travel, and many of us start planning the next trip as soon as we get home from the last one. Microcations let you scratch that travel itch without worrying about whether you have enough vacation days or whether they’ll be approved.”

Of course, this type of vacation is typically far more affordable than a long, luxurious stay abroad.

“Instead of paying for a one- or two-week trip, you’re paying for fewer hotel nights, fewer meals and fewer attractions,” Yoon says. “For people who love to travel but budget carefully, a microcation is a great option.”

Why the Micro-Cation Is the Ideal Winter Getaway

For many, a micro-cation is the perfect post-holidays travel opportunity. In an article for PopSugar, writer Lena Felton describes a micro-cation as “a low-commitment way to break up the monotony of winter, spark joy, and even reset your wellness.”

In January of this year, she embarked on her own micro-cation to combat her winter blues. Rather than planning a week-long trip in Europe, she and her partner took a 45-minute flight to Santa Barbara, CA, for two nights and three days away.

“The most important thing I learned about micro-cations is that choosing somewhere novel and enchanting — but not overwhelming — is key,” she wrote in her article on the topic. “While there were a handful of things my partner and I wanted to check out while we visited Santa Barbara, nothing felt absolutely pressing, and we left enough time in our itinerary to wander around and really just relax. That was the whole point, after all.”

“Micro-cations are all about giving you a little reprieve from it all,” she added.

Tips for Planning Your Next Micro-Cation

Planning a micro-cation is typically much simpler than planning a week- or month-long trip, as it’s just a short few nights/days away from home. However, taking a flexible and open-minded approach can help you secure better deals.

“The more open you are about where you go and which airline you fly, the more options you’ll have,” Yoon says. “Look for destinations in their off-peak or shoulder season. For example, instead of Cancun, Aspen, or Salt Lake City in the winter, a New Yorker could consider London. The flight time is comparable to flying to Los Angeles. Because London is less popular in the winter months, you’ll often find cheaper flights, lower hotel rates, and smaller crowds at the major attractions.”

And hey: if a micro-cation doesn’t fit the budget, there’s always the beloved staycation. That’s my winter plan.