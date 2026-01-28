How to Tell If Your Friends Are Sabotaging Your Dating Life (and What to Do)

You know what they say: you are who you surround yourself with. In fact, your friends can greatly impact various aspects of your life—including dating.

Late last year, Tinder released its YEAR IN SWIPE report, which presented a few different dating trends for 2026. According to the report, one dating trend is “friendfluence”—aka, relying on your friends’ perspectives and opinions when dating.

But is friendfluence really the right way to go for singles? Let’s dive into this new dating trend.

What Is Friendfluence?

According to Tinder, friendfluence is when your besties become your matchmakers. The report found that 42% of young singles claim that their friends influence their dating life. Another 37% plan to go on group or double dates next year.

“Friends have officially become the emotional co-pilots of modern dating,” Tinder reported. “In 2026, if your match doesn’t pass the group chat test, they’re out.”

However, that’s not the only way friendfluence shows up in the dating scene: many people are actually finding inspiration in their friends’ dating lives, with 34% of singles saying their friends’ relationships give them hope.

Pros of Friendfluence

Like any dating trend, there are positives and negatives involved. First, let’s cover the pros of friendfluence.

For one thing, if your

According to Bruce Y. Lee, M.D., M.B.A., in his Psychology Today article on the topic, “True friends want the best for you, take the time to actually get to know you, and can serve as your romantic GPS in different ways. For example, say you keep dating the same bad boy or girl archetype, your friends can tell you, ‘In a quarter mile…you’ll be driving off a cliff.’”

He also mentions that friends often influence our social behaviors and activities. For example, adventurous friends might bring us out of our shells or expose us to new groups, broadening our dating pools.

And of course, there’s truly no better wingman than a best friend who knows us better than we know ourselves.

Cons of Friendfluence

Unfortunately, there can be some downsides to friendsfluence—particularly if you’re all a bunch of burned-out, jaded singles like my friends and I were in our 20s. It certainly wasn’t the best for morale.

Not to mention, some of our biggest ops masquerade as our closest friends, so it’s important to practice discernment when taking dating advice.

Cynicism and personal trauma aside, our friends can also unintentionally enable us. If you’ve ever had a “yes man” for a bestie, you likely know just how far they’ll go to defend you—even when you’re clearly in the wrong.

While they’re great for a post-shame-spiral confidence boost, they don’t always challenge us to grow. In dating, it’s crucial to practice self-awareness and continue learning from past mistakes or patterns.

Relationship expert Sarah Hensley, PhD, founder of The Love Doc, also made a great point about friendfluence. She told Cosmopolitan that, while it’s healthy for friends to double date, “forcing your partner to pass a ‘friends test’ is not.”

“You are an autonomous person, and your relationship choices should reflect your own decision-making,” she told the outlet.