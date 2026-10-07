How to Tell if You’re Watching Too Much TV (And What to Do about It)

That little “are you still watching?” prompt pops up, and you’re not sure if you should feel judged, guilty, or both. It’s a little rich coming from the same app that autoplays the next episode. You hit yes anyway and promise yourself this one’s the last, which is, of course, a lie.

Some nights, binge-watching is exactly what you wanted to do. Other nights, it turns into something you didn’t really mean to spend six hours on. Watching five episodes of a show you love is very different from realizing it’s 2 a.m. and the whole night disappeared on you.

Videos by VICE

So where’s the line between a harmless binge and one that makes you feel terrible about yourself?

1. There’s No Official Number for a Binge

Two episodes can feel excessive if you meant to go to bed an hour ago. Someone else can blow through half a season and wake up feeling fine. The number matters less than what the binge did to the rest of your life. If you ditched plans you cared about or felt like crap at work the next morning, you might want to reevaluate.

2. Reruns Are Easy on a Tired Brain

There’s a reason you keep going back to the same five shows instead of starting the critically acclaimed thing everyone swears you need to watch. “We seek out familiar stimuli as opposed to unfamiliar ones during times of stress,” psychologist Pamela Rutledge told LADbible. When you already know every character and how the episode ends, it doesn’t require much brainpower. After a long day, that can be exactly what you want.

3. It Could Help Your Relationship

People might assume that couples who watch a lot of TV together aren’t really doing anything as a couple. But a University of Rochester study had newlyweds watch five relationship movies over a month and talk about what they saw. Their three-year divorce or separation rate dropped from 24% to 11%, about the same as couples in therapist-led programs. Rogge’s point was that talking about someone else’s relationship can make it easier to talk about your own.

4. Late-Night Marathons Aren’t Great For Sleep

Sleep is where binge-watching has a much clearer downside. In a survey of 423 young adults, self-described binge-watchers had 98% higher odds of poor sleep quality. Lead author Liese Exelmans said frequent binge-watching was linked to higher “cognitive pre-sleep arousal,” basically the mental buzz that can keep going after the TV is off. Regular TV viewing didn’t have the same association.

5. Comfort TV Should Still Be Comforting

Cleveland Clinic psychologist Chivonna Childs suggests paying attention to how you feel afterward. “If you find that the comfort show is not providing comfort, if it’s bringing you down… then it might be time to reach out to a trusted friend or reach out to a therapist,” she said.

Watching Gilmore Girls for the fourth time because you genuinely want to spend another night in Stars Hollow is fine. If you’ve been using it to disappear from everything else for days, it might be time to touch grass and call a friend.