Everyone thinks they know how to start a charcoal grill, but most don’t do it properly. We’ve all seen it—someone will stand over the grill repeatedly dousing the charcoals and flame with lighter fluid, hoping the flame will gets bigger and bigger to no avail. Our resident grill expert J. Pereira is here to show us that actually, you don’t even need any lighter fluid at all. Watch and learn from a backyard BBQ master.

